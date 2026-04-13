Women ready, willing to take on greater role: Modi

12:29

Addressing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Numerous studies have shown that when women's participation in the decision-making process increases, it also leads to greater sensitivity in the system...



"I believe that the biggest factor in the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission is the significantly increased role of women's participation at the Panchayat level.



"The millions of women who have been working and leading in our local bodies and institutions for so many years have extensive and rich experience at the grassroots level.



"They are now ready and willing to take on an even greater role..."



ANI/X/Source: DD News