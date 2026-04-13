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Woman Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Mon, 13 April 2026
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A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, police said.
 
The face-off comes 12 days after the government declared Chhattisgarh free of armed Maoists on March 31.
 
The exchange of fire took place in a forested area under the Chhote Bethiya police station limits in the morning, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.
 
"So far, the body of a woman Naxalite along with a weapon has been recovered from the spot," he said.
 
The deceased cadre has been identified as Rupi, a member of the Maoists' Partapur area committee, the official said.
 
The operation was still underway in the area, and further details were awaited, he added. -- PTI 

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