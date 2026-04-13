HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US-Iran talks failed; but helped build goodwill: Report

Mon, 13 April 2026
Share:
10:36
image
United States Vice President JD Vance-led talks for peace with Iran may have been unsuccessful, but the 21-hour-long discussions helped build goodwill with the new leadership in Tehran, according to a media report.
 
The Washington Post, quoting unnamed US officials, reported that the measure of goodwill established during the talks in Islamabad has made Washington believe that Iran may accept their terms to end the deadly and costly war.
 
It said that President Donald Trump's announcement of a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could force Iran to agree to a deal.
 
"A US official with knowledge of the negotiations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks, said Vance was keenly aware going into the negotiations of the mistrust and risk of misunderstanding between the United States and Iran," the report said.
 
The official said Vance and the US negotiators had developed rapport and became warmer with each other.
 
Trump appeared to share the assessment. "We had a very intensive negotiation, and toward the end, it got very friendly," he told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures". "And we got just about every point we needed except for the fact that they refuse to give up their nuclear ambition," he said.
 
The Post report said it became clear to the US team once talks began that the Iranians did not fully appreciate the far-reaching nature of the Trump administration's insistence that any deal must centre on prohibiting Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.
 
Iran has insisted for decades that it does not intend to build a nuclear weapon -- a pledge that Trump and his allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have claimed cannot be taken at face value.
 
The administration has maintained that Iran must entirely give up its nuclear enrichment capability, which can also be used for civilian purposes. Iran has refused to go that far and appears to have hoped that Trump would settle for something less.
 
Vance tried to correct that misunderstanding throughout the discussions, the official said.
 
But Vance also used the negotiations to try to decipher how Iran actually felt about the position it was in -- and determined that it believed it had more leverage than US officials think is justified by the realities on the ground, according to the US official, who did not elaborate on what the Iranians said.
 
Armed with a better understanding of Iran's vulnerabilities, the official said the Trump administration now intends to test them. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Workers' protest over pay hike turns violent in Noida
LIVE! Workers' protest over pay hike turns violent in Noida

Inside US-Iran negotiations: No deal, but 'friendly' talks
Inside US-Iran negotiations: No deal, but 'friendly' talks

Despite disagreements over nuclear ambitions, recent US-Iran peace talks led by Vice President JD Vance have fostered crucial goodwill and a deeper understanding between the two nations, potentially paving the way for future negotiations.

Just inches away from...: Iran blames US for failed talks
Just inches away from...: Iran blames US for failed talks

Iran blames the US for 'maximalism' and 'shifting goalposts' leading to the collapse of the Islamabad talks.

'US Doesn't Depend On Strait of Hormuz For Oil'
'US Doesn't Depend On Strait of Hormuz For Oil'

'Neither do the Israelis. The two attacking parties have very little economic interest in Hormuz.'

Delimitation, not women's reservation, real issue: Sonia
Delimitation, not women's reservation, real issue: Sonia

Sonia Gandhi criticises the government's proposed delimitation, claiming it's a politically motivated move to delay the caste census and gain an unfair advantage, rather than genuinely promoting women's reservation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO