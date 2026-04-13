US navy begins Iran blockade; UK confirms curbs at ports

20:50

Confirming the start of the operation, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) stated it has received reports that "maritime access restrictions are being enforced affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including locations along the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz."





The UKMTO said these access restrictions apply without distinction to vessels of any flag engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities.





However, transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations is not reported to be impeded by these measures.





This unprecedented move was triggered by the total collapse of negotiations between American and Iranian delegations.





Issuing the directive after the talks ended without a resolution, President Trump declared a naval blockade on all vessels entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz.





"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz," the President stated. -- ANI

The American military naval blockade against Iran has officially commenced following the expiry of the deadline established by US President Donald Trump.