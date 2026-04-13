HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US navy begins Iran blockade; UK confirms curbs at ports

Mon, 13 April 2026
Share:
20:50
image
The American military naval blockade against Iran has officially commenced following the expiry of the deadline established by US President Donald Trump.

Confirming the start of the operation, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) stated it has received reports that "maritime access restrictions are being enforced affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including locations along the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz."

The UKMTO said these access restrictions apply without distinction to vessels of any flag engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities. 

However, transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations is not reported to be impeded by these measures.

This unprecedented move was triggered by the total collapse of negotiations between American and Iranian delegations. 

Issuing the directive after the talks ended without a resolution, President Trump declared a naval blockade on all vessels entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz," the President stated. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US navy begins Iran blockade; UK confirms curbs at ports
LIVE! US navy begins Iran blockade; UK confirms curbs at ports

IPL 2026 SRH vs RR Updates: Klaasen goes; RR bounce back
IPL 2026 SRH vs RR Updates: Klaasen goes; RR bounce back

BJP won't allow Babri Masjid in Bengal, says Amit Shah
BJP won't allow Babri Masjid in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed poll rallies in West Bengal, attacking Mamata Banerjee's TMC and promising development if the BJP wins the state elections. He accused Banerjee of appeasement politics and vowed to prevent the...

Nitish Kumar To Step Down On Tue; BJP CM To Be Named
Nitish Kumar To Step Down On Tue; BJP CM To Be Named

'Shivraj Chauhan is coming with a secret slip in which the next chief minister's name is mentioned, it will be known on Tuesday.'

'Gravely concerning': Tata on TCS Nashik harassment charges
'Gravely concerning': Tata on TCS Nashik harassment charges

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has addressed the sexual harassment allegations at TCS Nashik, calling them 'gravely concerning' and announcing a thorough investigation led by a senior executive. The investigation follows complaints...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO