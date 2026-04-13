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Two held with 50 kg of ganja worth Rs 25 lakh in Jharkhand

Mon, 13 April 2026
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Two persons were arrested on Monday after 50 kg of ganja estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh was found in their possession in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

On receiving an input that a consignment of contraband was
likely to be smuggled out to Bihar through Baharagora in Ghatsila Sub-division,

Superintendent of police (Rural) Rishabha Garg formed a special team.

The team launched a vehicle checking drive at Kaliabinga chowk. In the course of the drive, police intercepted a car and carried out a
thorough search of the vehicle in the presence of a magistrate, Garg said at a press conference.

The police found 25 packets containing ganja, which were kept in
the boot of the car, the SP said, adding that the contraband, weighing 50 kg,
was estimated to cost Rs 25 lakh.

The two persons were arrested, and the car was impounded after they confessed to their crime, the police officer said.

The accused told police that they had procured the ganja from Odisha to supply it in Bihar, SP said. -- PTI

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