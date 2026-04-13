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Trump threatens to sink Iranian ships near Hormuz blockade

Mon, 13 April 2026
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21:59
US President Donald Trump/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
US President Donald Trump/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
In a sharp escalation of regional tensions, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Tehran on Monday, asserting that the American military is prepared to sink any Iranian vessels that approach the newly established naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

The President claimed that while the Iranian navy has been significantly degraded, the US has yet to target its smaller, high-speed vessels.

He cautioned that should these craft interfere with the blockade, the US Navy would employ the same aggressive tactics used to intercept maritime narcotics traffickers.

"Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at sea. It is quick and brutal," Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

In his social media address, the President further alleged that Iran's primary naval forces had already been "completely obliterated" but noted that the US had not yet "sunk its fast attack ships."

This warning coincided with the official commencement of the American naval blockade, which took effect at 10 am EDT on Monday following the expiry of a deadline established by the White House. -- ANI

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