Top Army officer reviews anti-infiltration grid along LoC in Jammu

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Lt Gen Mishra was accompanied by GOC Crossed Swords Division, also known as 10th Infantry division which is a vital formation responsible for securing the LoC in the Akhnoor sector.





"GOC White Knight Corps alongwith GoC Crossed Swords Division visited the general area of Akhnoor to review the operational preparedness and prevailing security grid. The visit focused on assessment of counter-infiltration measures, integration of new generation equipment and overall operational synergy," the Army said in a post on X.





It said Lt Gen Mishra commended the formation for induction and integration of niche technologies and exhorted all ranks to sustain a robust, agile and responsive counter-infiltration posture. -- PTI

General Officer Commanding of Army's White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra on Monday visited Akhnoor sector near Jammu to assess the operational preparedness of the troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) with a key focus on counter-infiltration measures.