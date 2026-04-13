HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Swami Avimukteshwaranand objects to 'symbolic flame monument' at Ram temple

Mon, 13 April 2026
Share:
20:23
image
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Monday raised objections to reports of a proposed "symbolic jyoti (flame) monument" at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, terming the concept "against Hindu religious traditions".

He also sought clarification from the temple trust on the matter.

Talking to reporters in Ajmer, the Shankaracharya said media reports and visuals circulating on social media suggested that a symbolic structure representing a "jyoti" was being installed at the Ram temple site.

"Whether it is made of brass or any other material, in our tradition, the sanctity of a place is maintained by lighting an actual flame of ghee or oil as prescribed in scriptures. Creating a symbolic monument of a jyoti and placing it there is not in accordance with the Hindu religion system," he said.

"If such a structure has been placed there, it is completely against religious norms and should be removed immediately. If the sanctity of the place has to be preserved, a real flame as mentioned in the scriptures should be established," he added.

The seer also raised concerns over the exact location of the installation, linking it to the sanctity of the Ram temple's sanctum.

Questioning the reported involvement of priests in the process, he said, "We would like to ask those pundits who performed rituals for this installation -- in which scripture is there a provision for establishing such a monument of a jyoti? They should clarify." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Below-normal southwest monsoon this year: IMD
LIVE! Below-normal southwest monsoon this year: IMD

IPL 2026 SRH vs RR Updates: Kishan hits 30-ball fifty; SRH on top
IPL 2026 SRH vs RR Updates: Kishan hits 30-ball fifty; SRH on top

BJP won't allow Babri Masjid in Bengal, says Amit Shah
BJP won't allow Babri Masjid in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed poll rallies in West Bengal, attacking Mamata Banerjee's TMC and promising development if the BJP wins the state elections. He accused Banerjee of appeasement politics and vowed to prevent the...

Nitish Kumar To Step Down On Tue; BJP CM To Be Named
Nitish Kumar To Step Down On Tue; BJP CM To Be Named

'Shivraj Chauhan is coming with a secret slip in which the next chief minister's name is mentioned, it will be known on Tuesday.'

'Gravely concerning': Tata on TCS Nashik harassment charges
'Gravely concerning': Tata on TCS Nashik harassment charges

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has addressed the sexual harassment allegations at TCS Nashik, calling them 'gravely concerning' and announcing a thorough investigation led by a senior executive. The investigation follows complaints...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO