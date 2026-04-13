Swami Avimukteshwaranand objects to 'symbolic flame monument' at Ram temple

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He also sought clarification from the temple trust on the matter.





Talking to reporters in Ajmer, the Shankaracharya said media reports and visuals circulating on social media suggested that a symbolic structure representing a "jyoti" was being installed at the Ram temple site.





"Whether it is made of brass or any other material, in our tradition, the sanctity of a place is maintained by lighting an actual flame of ghee or oil as prescribed in scriptures. Creating a symbolic monument of a jyoti and placing it there is not in accordance with the Hindu religion system," he said.





"If such a structure has been placed there, it is completely against religious norms and should be removed immediately. If the sanctity of the place has to be preserved, a real flame as mentioned in the scriptures should be established," he added.





The seer also raised concerns over the exact location of the installation, linking it to the sanctity of the Ram temple's sanctum.





Questioning the reported involvement of priests in the process, he said, "We would like to ask those pundits who performed rituals for this installation -- in which scripture is there a provision for establishing such a monument of a jyoti? They should clarify." -- PTI

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Monday raised objections to reports of a proposed "symbolic jyoti (flame) monument" at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, terming the concept "against Hindu religious traditions".