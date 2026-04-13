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Special tribunal on voter list deletions starts functioning

Mon, 13 April 2026
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A special judicial tribunal set up at the Joka Shyama Prasad Institute began functioning on Monday following a Supreme Court directive to address complaints related to the deletion of names from electoral rolls, officials said.

The tribunal witnessed heavy footfall on its first day, with several people whose names were removed from the voter list arriving since morning to file applications and seek redressal.

A total of 16 out of 19 appointed judges began work on the opening day, examining received applications and undertaking preliminary scrutiny of documents to assess the validity of the complaints.

"We are examining each application carefully at the initial stage to verify the merit of the claims," a tribunal official said, adding that cases involving discrepancies or incomplete information would be taken up for further hearing.

Under the procedure, applicants may be called in person if any confusion or inconsistency is found in their submissions, and matters will be settled through hearings wherever required.

Several applicants expressed hope that the tribunal would help restore their names in the electoral rolls. "I have come here to ensure my name is brought back to the voter list so that I can exercise my right to vote," said a petitioner waiting outside the premises.

Officials said the mechanism has been introduced to ensure swift and fair disposal of grievances related to voter list deletions in line with the apex court's direction. -- PTI

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