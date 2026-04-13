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Six held in TN for 'Jana Nayagan' online leak; over 300 piracy links blocked

Mon, 13 April 2026
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The Tamil Nadu cybercrime wing has arrested six individuals in connection with the unauthorised online leak of Vijay's highly anticipated film 'Jana Nayagan' in HD ahead of its theatrical release, the police said.

Acting on a formal complaint regarding the film's piracy across multiple digital platforms, the state cybercrime investigation centre registered a case and arrested the accused on April 12.

It was reportedly leaked online on April 10, triggering a wave of outrage across the film fraternity.

The film, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, was widely touted as Vijay's final cinematic outing before he entered full-time politics.

An official said the individuals have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, the Copyright Act, and the Cinematograph Act.

"The case is under investigation, and it is not possible to disclose the names of those arrested at this stage," an officer told PTI.

According to a press release issued by the cybercrime wing headquarters, multiple special teams were constituted to carry out digital forensic analysis and trace the distribution chain.

The investigation led to the identification of six individuals allegedly involved in uploading and disseminating pirated copies via cloud storage platforms and sharing drive links.

"Digital evidence has been seized from the accused. They have been produced in the court and remanded to judicial custody," the statement said.

As part of a broader crackdown, the wing has initiated blocking requests for more than 300 infringing links. -- PTI

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