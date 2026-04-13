Nashik top cop directed to take strict action against IT firm executives accused of harassment

23:54

In a statement in Mumbai, Gorhe said she has directed the Nashik Police Commissioner to take strict action in the case.





Eight female employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have levelled allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion against their senior colleagues at the company's Nashik campus in North Maharashtra.





Earlier this week, police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by the employees, who claimed the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their grievances.





Police have since arrested seven executives of the IT major, including the company's female HR manager.





Gorhe said the incident has led to tensions in society and raised questions about safety of women at workplace.





She noted that religious conversion of women and their sexual harassment at workplace were a matter of grave concern and there should be an impartial, transparent and thorough investigation in this case. -- PTI

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Monday demanded strict action against employees of a top IT company facing allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at the firm's branch in Nashik.