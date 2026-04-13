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Israel pounds Lebanon, launches ground ops in Bint Jbeil

Mon, 13 April 2026
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The Israel Defense Forces has intensified its operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, expanding targeted ground actions in the Bint Jbeil area.
 
In a statement shared on Telegram on Monday, the IDF said troops from its 98th Division, including soldiers from the Paratroopers, Commando, and Givati Brigades, have surrounded Hezbollah military infrastructure and initiated focused ground operations to strengthen Israel's forward defence posture along the border.
 
According to the IDF, over the past week, its forces have carried out a series of operations targeting Hezbollah positions in the region and claimed that more than 100 Hezbollah operatives were killed through a combination of close-quarters combat and aerial strikes, while dozens of infrastructure sites were dismantled.
 
"Over the past week, troops from the 98th Division have surrounded Hezbollah military infrastructure and begun targeted ground operations in the Bint Jbeil area. The troops struck and eliminated more than 100 Hezbollah terrorist operatives, both in close-quarters combat and through aerial strikes, dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites, and located hundreds of weapons in the area," the statement read.
 
It also said that hundreds of weapons were recovered, including arms allegedly stored in and around civilian infrastructure.
 
As part of the ongoing operations, IDF troops reportedly uncovered and dismantled an underground tunnel used by Hezbollah for planning and carrying out attacks against Israeli forces. The military said the tunnel was neutralised following searches and operational inspections.
 
Reaffirming its stance, the IDF said it would continue operations against Hezbollah to protect Israeli civilians and prevent further attacks.
 
This come amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, with rising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon frontier and increasing concerns over potential escalation in the region.

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