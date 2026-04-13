Iranian crude arrives in Indian ports after 7 years

13:00

Representational image.Pic: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Felicity, a very large crude carrier operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company, anchored off Sikka on Gujarat's coast late Sunday, carrying about 2 million barrels loaded at Kharg Island in mid-March.





A second tanker, Jaya, moored near Paradip on Odisha's coast around the same time. It is transporting a similar volume of crude, lifted from Kharg Island in late February, before the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, followed by Tehran's retaliation.





The shipments are the first Iranian crude cargoes to reach Indian shores in nearly seven years, following a sanctions waiver issued by the United States last month.





The one-month exemption permitted the sale of Iranian oil already in transit, aimed at easing global supply disruptions and containing prices.

However, after peace talks collapsed over the weekend, Washington announced a blockade of Iranian ports, seeking to curb Tehran's oil export revenues.





The buyers of the cargoes reaching Indian coasts have not been formally disclosed.





-- PTI

Two supertankers carrying Iranian crude have arrived at Indian ports on both the east and west coasts, marking the first such deliveries in nearly seven years, according to ship-tracking data.