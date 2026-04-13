Haryanvi singer booked for indecent, offensive language at U'khand college

20:44

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma/Image courtesy Instagram

Dehradun superintendent of police (City) Pramod Kumar said that based on videos surfacing on social media regarding the incident and a complaint filed by Pranchal Nauni, a student representative of the 'Satyam Shivam' student organisation at the college, a case was registered against the singer on Sunday.





The complaint alleged that during the event on Saturday, which was organised by the students' union, Sharma hurt the sentiments of the students and members of the general public present at the venue.





The SP informed that a case under Sections 296, 352, 79, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.





Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also attended this event, but he left the venue before Sharma's alleged misconduct took place.





However, Umesh Kumar, the independent MLA from the Khanpur constituency in Haridwar, was present there. -- PTI

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has been booked for allegedly using indecent, obscene and offensive language from the stage during a DAV College event in Dehradun, the police said on Monday.