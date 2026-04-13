Four students die by suicide in T'gana over intermediate exam results

23:07

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The victims were distressed over their academic results, they said.





The results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 were released on Sunday.





A first-year Intermediate student, hung himself in a village in Nirmal district on Monday after failing in the examination, a police official said.





In another incident, a boy, a first-year Intermediate student, was found hanging in his residence in Veldurthi mandal of Medak district on Sunday, police said.





Similarly, a 17-year-old girl, a first-year Intermediate student, took the extreme step at her residence in Adilabad district on Sunday for reportedly failing in two subjects.





In a separate incident, a first-year Intermediate student (17) died allegedly by jumping in front of a moving train near Madhira town in Khammam district on Friday, fearing that he might fail in the exams, though he had passed the exams, police said. -- PTI

Four intermediate students allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Telangana after failing in the examination, police said on Monday.