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Four students die by suicide in T'gana over intermediate exam results

Mon, 13 April 2026
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23:07
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Four intermediate students allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Telangana after failing in the examination, police said on Monday.

The victims were distressed over their academic results, they said.

The results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 were released on Sunday.

A first-year Intermediate student, hung himself in a village in Nirmal district on Monday after failing in the examination, a police official said.

In another incident, a boy, a first-year Intermediate student, was found hanging in his residence in Veldurthi mandal of Medak district on Sunday, police said.

Similarly, a 17-year-old girl, a first-year Intermediate student, took the extreme step at her residence in Adilabad district on Sunday for reportedly failing in two subjects.

In a separate incident, a first-year Intermediate student (17) died allegedly by jumping in front of a moving train near Madhira town in Khammam district on Friday, fearing that he might fail in the exams, though he had passed the exams, police said. -- PTI

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