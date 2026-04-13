Delhi assembly bomb threats: Speaker writes to police chief, seeks action

16:53

A view of the Delhi assembly./File image

The Assembly received a threat mail on Monday as well. So, far the official e-mail IDs of the Assembly and the Speaker have received five bomb threat emails targeting the Vidhan Sabha.





Three threat mails were received consecutively during the budget session at the Delhi Assembly on March 23-25. All the threats were found to be hoax mails after thorough checks by the police.





"I request you to kindly treat this matter with utmost urgency and trace the source of these emails so that the perpetrators could be brought under law," Gupta said in his letter to the police commissioner.





"Further, immediate steps be taken to enhance the security arrangements in and around the Assembly premises to prevent any untoward incident," he said.





The emails were repeatedly received by the Assembly on its official as well as on his personal email, from various email addresses during the past few weeks, threatening that bombs were planted at the premises, the Speaker said. -- PTI

Expressing concern over a series of threatening e-mails targeting the Delhi Assembly over the past few weeks, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday sought urgent action from the city's police commissioner for addressing the issue and enhance security at the Vidhan Sabha premises.