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CPI-M, Cong question EC over delay in Kerala poll data

Mon, 13 April 2026
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The Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Congress on Monday questioned the Election Commission over the delay in the release of detailed polling data of the recently held Kerala assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has written to the Commission urging it to immediately make public the data related to the April 9 assembly elections.

In his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Satheesan pointed out that despite three days having passed since polling concluded, the official and authenticated figures have not yet been made available on the Commission's website.

The details of constituency-wise polling data, vote percentages and postal ballot statistics are yet to be released, he said in the letter dated April 12.

He said the prompt release of such information was crucial to ensuring transparency, enabling public scrutiny and maintaining trust in the electoral process.

Satheesan also called on the Commission to publish polling percentage details and postal voting data on its official website without further delay.

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty also flagged the delay, terming it "unusual".

"Four days have passed since the election. It is quite unusual that the Election Commission is yet to release the final vote count," he told reporters here.

He said the Commission should immediately publish the final tally combining votes recorded in electronic voting machines, service votes, postal ballots and votes cast at home.

Sivankutty also sought clarity on the reasons for the delay, saying that in an era of advanced technology, such lag in compiling data raises concerns over transparency.

The commission should urgently act to address public concerns and officially release accurate figures of all categories of votes, he added.

According to the EC website, Kerala recorded 78.03 per cent polling in the assembly elections held on April 9.

A total of 883 candidates contested from the 140 constituencies. The results will be declared on May 4. -- PTI 

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