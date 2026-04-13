Cong asks Lok Sabha MPs to be present for women's quota session

13:48

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The Congress has told its Lok Sabha MPs that some very important issues will be taken up for discussion and voting in the House on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.





"All members of Congress Party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, ie, 16th, 17th & 18th April, 2026, without fail and support the Party stand," the party said.





"This may be treated as most important," the three-line whip issued by the party said.





The Budget session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women Reservation Act, will be brought for its implementation in 2029.

The Congress on Monday issued a whip to all Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House for the special sitting of Parliament when the government will bring up amendments to the Women Reservation Act.