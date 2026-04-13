BSE Sensex top losers today

18:03

From the 30-Sensex firms, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1 percent lower on Monday as the failure of US-Iran negotiations heightened concerns of a prolonged conflict driving crude oil prices sharply higher.The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 702.68 points or 0.91 percent to settle at 76,847.57.During the day, it dived 1,681.93 points or 2.16 percent to 75,868.32.The 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 207.95 points or 0.86 percent to end at 23,842.65.