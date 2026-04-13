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Bomb threat at Delhi Assembly triggers security scare; nothing suspicious found

Mon, 13 April 2026
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Security forces rushed to the Delhi Assembly on Monday after a bomb threat was received via email, prompting a swift response from multiple agencies, police sources said.
 
The alert was communicated by Assembly authorities, following which teams of the Delhi Police, bomb disposal and dog squads and the fire brigade were deployed at the premises.
 
A thorough search of the premises was carried out, the source said.
 
"Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The situation is under control," a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation into the source of the email is underway. -- PTI 

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