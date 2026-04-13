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Bengal will reply to bombs with votes: Shah

Mon, 13 April 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the people of West Bengal will reply to bombs with votes and form a 'double-engine' government of the BJP in the assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally at Mayureshwar in Birbhum district, Shah alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to terrorise the state's majority community.

He said this election was for driving out infiltrators from the state and the country.

He said EC has sent adequate central forces to the state to ensure free and fair elections.

"TMC goons should stay home on poll day, else they will be sent to jail after May 4," he added. -- PTI

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