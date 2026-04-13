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Asha Bhosle's last rites to be held at Shivaji Park with state honours

Mon, 13 April 2026
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The last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday afternoon with state honours.

The 92-year-old singer who ruled Bollywood for over seven decades with her wide range of memorable songs passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Later, her mortal remains were brought to her residence in Lower Parel.
        
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid last respects to Bhosle at her residence on Sunday evening and offered floral tributes.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, along with legislators Sunil Shinde and Prasad Lad, also paid their respects.

"Asha Bhosle will be accorded a state funeral, which will take place at 4 pm on April 13," Shelar said.

The singer's son, Anand, said people can pay their last respects to her at 11 am on Monday at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived.

"Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park," he told reporters.

Ashatai, as the legendary singer was popularly known, was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awards. -- PTI  

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