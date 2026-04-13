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Asha Bhosle cremated with full state honours

Mon, 13 April 2026
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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday evening at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai.

People lined the streets, gathered on rooftops and windows and hundreds walked along the cortege winding its slow way from Lower Parel to Shivaji Park where Asha Bhosle, India's singer nonpareil and Mumbai's very own Asha Tai, was given a final farewell.

A giant photograph of Asha Bhosle, radiant in a red sari with her trademark bindi and an ornate nose ring, was placed on the flower bedecked bier. Chants of "Asha Tai amar rahe" went up in the crowds gathered for a last
glimpse of the music legend who ruled our playlists -- and our hearts -- for eight decades.

The funeral procession of arguably one of India's most popular singers started from her residence in Lower Parel to Shivaji Park in Dadar, about five kilometres away.

Asha Bhosle, one half of the legendary Mangeshkar sisters, passed away on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92.

Shivaji Park is also where the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar were held. She passed away in February 2022, also at the age of 92.

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