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114 car drivers stranded in Sikkim road breach rescued

Mon, 13 April 2026
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11:45
Representational image
Representational image
A total of 114 drivers of tourist and private cars stranded in Lachen in North Sikkim due to a road breach were rescued, and the vehicles moved out, officials said on Monday.

A total of 1,321 tourists stranded in those vehicles were rescued on April 9 through a footbridge constructed on the spot after the road breach at Taram Chu along the Chungthang-Lachen axis on April 5, they said.

The drivers and the vehicles, which were left stranded, were evacuated through the Dongkya La pass on Sunday, routing vehicles through Zero Point, Yumthang, Lachung, and onward to Mangan and Gangtok.

A few remaining stranded drivers and vehicles will be evacuated in the coming days, subject to weather conditions, they added.

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