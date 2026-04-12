Youth killed in accidental gunfire in UP's Muzaffarnagar

21:21





The deceased has been identified as Aditya Chouhan.





Circle officer Siddharth Mishra said the victim was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.





The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances of the firing, the CO said.





According to the deceasedfamily, the gunshot allegedly went off accidentally from a licensed weapon while the youth was cleaning it. -- PTI

A 24-year-old man was killed on Sunday after sustaining a gunshot injury at his residence in Shahbuddinpur village under Kotwali police station area in Muzaffarnagar, the police said.