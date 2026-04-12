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Vance leaves Islamabad as US-Iran talks collapse

Sun, 12 April 2026
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United States Vice President J D Vance left Islamabad on Sunday after talks between the US and Iran failed to produce an agreement despite over 21 hours of negotiations.

Addressing a press conference before departure, Vance said the discussions were 'substantive' but the two sides could not bridge key differences.

"The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement --  they have chosen not to accept our terms," he said.

He reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains Washington's core objective, adding that the US sought firm commitments from Tehran.

The talks, the first at this level since 1979, were mediated by Pakistan.

Vance praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for their role as hosts.

Iran also confirmed the stalemate, citing differences over sanctions, nuclear issues and regional security.  -- ANI/PTI

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