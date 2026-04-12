HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two women trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand

Sun, 12 April 2026
Share:
21:52
File image
File image
Two women were trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Gumla and Bokaro districts on Sunday, the police said.

In Gumla, the incident took place in a forest area near Karaloya village under the Basia Police Station limits, when a jumbo attacked a 56-year-old woman, a senior officer said.

"The deceased has been identified as Birsamni Oraon. Her body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. The elephant attacked her while she was collecting mahua flowers," Basia Police Station officer-in-charge Krishna Yadav said.

Gumla district forest officer Ahmad Belal Anwar said that Rs 25,000 has been provided to the deceased's family as immediate compensation, while the rest of the amount would be given after the completion of formalities.

The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh as compensation in case of death caused by an elephant attack.

In another incident, a 48-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of 12 elephants in Bokaro district, a forest official.

The incident happened around 10 am on Sunday in the Jageshwar forest of the Tenughat range under the Jageswar Vihar Police Station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Thakni Devi, the forest official said.

He said that Rs 25,000 has been provided to the deceased's family as immediate compensation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Hormuz on edge as Trump announces US naval blockade
Hormuz on edge as Trump announces US naval blockade

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the American Navy will henceforth block all maritime traffic entering the Strait of Hormuz.

LIVE! IRG warns US after Trump orders Hormuz blockade
LIVE! IRG warns US after Trump orders Hormuz blockade

Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer known for her unparalleled versatility and a career spanning over eight decades, has passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure.

Beautiful Moments From Asha Bhosle's Superstar Life
Beautiful Moments From Asha Bhosle's Superstar Life

Snapshots from Asha Bhosle's life.

IPL 2026 Updates: Mumbai Indians vs RCB: RCB set MI 241 for victory
IPL 2026 Updates: Mumbai Indians vs RCB: RCB set MI 241 for victory

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO