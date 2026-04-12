Two women trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand

21:52

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In Gumla, the incident took place in a forest area near Karaloya village under the Basia Police Station limits, when a jumbo attacked a 56-year-old woman, a senior officer said.





"The deceased has been identified as Birsamni Oraon. Her body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. The elephant attacked her while she was collecting mahua flowers," Basia Police Station officer-in-charge Krishna Yadav said.





Gumla district forest officer Ahmad Belal Anwar said that Rs 25,000 has been provided to the deceased's family as immediate compensation, while the rest of the amount would be given after the completion of formalities.





The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh as compensation in case of death caused by an elephant attack.





In another incident, a 48-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of 12 elephants in Bokaro district, a forest official.





The incident happened around 10 am on Sunday in the Jageshwar forest of the Tenughat range under the Jageswar Vihar Police Station limits.





The deceased has been identified as Thakni Devi, the forest official said.





He said that Rs 25,000 has been provided to the deceased's family as immediate compensation. -- PTI

Two women were trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Gumla and Bokaro districts on Sunday, the police said.