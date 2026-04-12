Trump blames Iran for Hormuz crisis

18:50

US President Donald Trump on Truth Social accused Iran of failing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning of continued global disruption and deepening tensions after prolonged talks in Islamabad.



"Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so," Trump said, adding that the situation had caused "anxiety, dislocation, and pain" worldwide.



He alleged that uncertainty over possible sea mines had deterred shipping despite damage to Iran's naval capabilities.



Referring to nearly 20-hour negotiations, Trump said progress on several fronts was overshadowed by a core disagreement. "There is only one thing that matters -- IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!" he said.



"My three Representatives, as all of this time went by, became, not surprisingly, very friendly and respectful of Iran's Representatives, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri, but that doesn't matter because they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" he said.