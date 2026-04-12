Trump announces Hormuz blockade as row with Iran mounts

18:43

Trump added that US forces would interdict vessels suspected of paying tolls to Iran and begin clearing mines allegedly laid in the waterway. He warned of strong military retaliation against any hostile action.



"Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar are useless, Khomeini, and most of their "Leaders," are dead, all because of their Nuclear ambition. The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION. They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we

are fully "LOCKED AND LOADED," and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said in the post.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the United States Navy will begin blockading vessels entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, following the collapse of talks with Iran over its nuclear programme.In a post on Truth Social, Trump said most issues were resolved during recent negotiations, but the "only point that really mattered, nuclear, was not". He accused Iran of creating uncertainty in the strait by hinting at possible sea mines, calling it "world extortion"."I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict everyvessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begindestroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country."