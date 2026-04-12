Trinamool expels Purulia Mahila Congress chief ahead of West Bengal polls

12:03

The decision was taken with the approval of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, according to an official statement.





"Ms. Minu Bauri, who was appointed as the President of Purulia District Trinamool Mahila Congress is hereby expelled from All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect. This has approval of Ms. Mamata Banerjee, Hon'ble Chairperson of All India Trinamool Congress," as per the official press release.





This comes as the state of West Bengal prepares for crucial polling in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.





The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats.





However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. -- ANI

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Sunday expelled Minu Bauri, who had recently been appointed as the president of the Purulia District Trinamool Mahila Congress, with immediate effect.