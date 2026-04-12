'Sweet voice', 'unparalleled talent': Amit Shah pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

15:08

In a message posted on X in Hindi, Shah said, "Today is a sorrowful day for every Indian, and especially for every music lover like me, as our beloved Asha Bhosle ji is no longer among us."





The 92-year-old singer who ruled Bollywood for over seven decades with her wide range of memorable songs passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.





Extending his condolences to her family and countless admirers, Shah said 'Asha Tai' not only carved out a unique identity with her sweet voice and unparalleled talent, but also enriched Indian music further through her melodies.





"Her extraordinary ability to adapt to every genre of music won over every heart. Asha ji, who touched millions of hearts with her voice, left an indelible mark not just in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and many other languages, but also in folk songs," Shah said.





He said Asha Tai's voice held as much tenderness as her demeanour did simplicity and warmth. -- PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle and said that she not only carved out a unique identity with her "sweet voice" and "unparalleled talent", but also enriched Indian music further through her melodies.