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Seven arrested from Assam, Arunachal for links with ULFA-I

Sun, 12 April 2026
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Seven people were arrested for their alleged connection with the banned militant group ULFA-I, the police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made from different parts of Assam's Tinsukia district and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh on the basis of intelligence inputs, they said.

"These individuals were involved in providing logistical support and facilitating communication for the insurgent outfit," a police officer said.

The accused had been active for some time and was part of a local support network, he said.

"All seven accused are currently in police custody, and interrogation is underway. The operation is a part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities in Upper Assam," he added. -- PTI

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