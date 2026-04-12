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Security forces destroy 21 illegal bunkers, seize 13 IEDs in Manipur

Sun, 12 April 2026
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Security forces have destroyed 21 illegal bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul district, where a BSF personnel was recently shot dead, a police statement said on Sunday.

They also seized 13 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Tengnoupal district in a separate operation.

Security forces destroyed 14 bunkers in Sikibung village and seven in Mongkot Chepu, both under the jurisdiction of Litan police station, on Satuday, the statement said, adding that 11 empty cartridge shells were seized.

The bunkers were illegally built by armed miscreants, police said.

A BSF constable hailing from West Bengal was recently shot dead after he was struck with a bullet fired from an unknown direction, while performing duty in the vicinity of Mongkot Chepu village, they said.

In another operation, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Moreh area of Tengnoupal district on Saturday.

Two 9mm pistols with magazines, two combat uniforms and 13 IEDs were seized during the operation. The IEDs were also destroyed in situ, the statement added.  -- PTI

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