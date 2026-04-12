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RR's juggernaut takes on under-pressure SRH

Sun, 12 April 2026
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A rampant Rajasthan Royals will look to tighten their grip on the top spot when they face an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monday.

The Royals have been the standout side this season, ticking almost every box with authority. Four commanding wins in as many games have underlined their dominance, powered by a destructive top order and a vastly improved bowling attack.

At the heart of their success is the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have consistently dismantled opposition attacks in the Powerplay.

Jaiswal's elegance combined with Sooryavanshi's fearless strokeplay have made them one of the most feared duos this season.

At number three, Dhruv Jurel has added stability, stitching partnerships and ensuring the early momentum is not lost.

The middle order, led by skipper Riyan Parag, remains largely untested, though it has not maximised the limited chances it has got so far, perhaps the only minor concern in an otherwise dominant campaign.

But what has truly marked RR's transformation is their bowling. 

After finishing ninth last season due to a lack of penetration, they have returned as a far more disciplined and threatening unit.

Jofra Archer has spearheaded the attack with pace and precision, while Nandre Burger has added bite with the new ball, using his left-arm angle and bounce to unsettling effect. Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande have complemented them well. -- PTI

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