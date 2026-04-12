PMK founder Dr Ramadoss faints at poll rally in TN, hospitalised

21:32

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi/File image

The veteran leader, who appeared exhausted during his speech amid soaring summer temperatures, collapsed while leaving the dais and was carried to his vehicle by party cadres and security personnel.





During his address, 86-year-old Ramadoss made a fervent appeal to voters to support the party's candidate Arul, characterising the upcoming polls as a battle for the party's dignity.





He launched a scathing attack on political defectors, labelling them as "betrayers", who prioritised personal gain over the 50 year struggle of the movement.





Ramadoss claimed that while the party's traditional mango symbol might be missing, his face remained the primary identity for the cadres, urging them to take the new gas cylinder symbol to every household.





The PMK leader also highlighted the legislative record of the incumbent MLA, noting that he had raised a record number of questions in the assembly concerning public welfare.





He described the election as a 'dharma yuddham' to protect the legacy of the party from those who sought to dismantle it. -- PTI

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss fainted on Sunday evening shortly after addressing an election campaign rally in the Salem West constituency and was immediately rushed to a private hospital.