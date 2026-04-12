HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PMK founder Dr Ramadoss faints at poll rally in TN, hospitalised

Sun, 12 April 2026
Share:
21:32
PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi/File image
PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi/File image
PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss fainted on Sunday evening shortly after addressing an election campaign rally in the Salem West constituency and was immediately rushed to a private hospital.

The veteran leader, who appeared exhausted during his speech amid soaring summer temperatures, collapsed while leaving the dais and was carried to his vehicle by party cadres and security personnel.

During his address, 86-year-old Ramadoss made a fervent appeal to voters to support the party's candidate Arul, characterising the upcoming polls as a battle for the party's dignity.

He launched a scathing attack on political defectors, labelling them as "betrayers", who prioritised personal gain over the 50 year struggle of the movement.

Ramadoss claimed that while the party's traditional mango symbol might be missing, his face remained the primary identity for the cadres, urging them to take the new gas cylinder symbol to every household.

The PMK leader also highlighted the legislative record of the incumbent MLA, noting that he had raised a record number of questions in the assembly concerning public welfare.

He described the election as a 'dharma yuddham' to protect the legacy of the party from those who sought to dismantle it. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Hormuz on edge as Trump announces US naval blockade
Hormuz on edge as Trump announces US naval blockade

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the American Navy will henceforth block all maritime traffic entering the Strait of Hormuz.

LIVE! IRG warns US after Trump orders Hormuz blockade
LIVE! IRG warns US after Trump orders Hormuz blockade

Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer known for her unparalleled versatility and a career spanning over eight decades, has passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure.

Beautiful Moments From Asha Bhosle's Superstar Life
Beautiful Moments From Asha Bhosle's Superstar Life

Snapshots from Asha Bhosle's life.

IPL 2026 Updates: Mumbai Indians vs RCB: RCB set MI 241 for victory
IPL 2026 Updates: Mumbai Indians vs RCB: RCB set MI 241 for victory

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO