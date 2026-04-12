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'Person of Interest' actor John Nolan passes away

Sun, 12 April 2026
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Veteran British actor John Nolan/Instagram/ANI Photo
Veteran British actor John Nolan/Instagram/ANI Photo
Veteran British actor John Nolan, known for his roles in Christopher Nolan's Batman films and the CBS series Person of Interest, has died at the age of 87.

The cause of death has not been confirmed yet, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

A respected figure in British theatre, Nolan began his acting journey in London and spent two years with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He later became part of the National Theatre ensemble under director Trevor Nunn, contributing to several notable productions. 

His early stage work included performances in Julius Caesar, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and The Relapse, reflecting his strong classical training.

Nolan gained wider recognition on television with the BBC miniseries Daniel Deronda (1970), where he played the titular role.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the adaptation of George Eliot's novel was well-received and helped establish him as a leading television actor. 

Around the same time, he starred as scientist Geoff Hardcastle in the BBC drama Doomwatch and appeared in the ITV series Shabby Tiger.

In cinema, Nolan collaborated multiple times with his nephew, filmmaker Christopher Nolan. -- ANI

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