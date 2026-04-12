HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak FM calls US, Iran to uphold ceasefire as truce talks collapse

Sun, 12 April 2026
Share:
10:31
image
Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, on Sunday called for the United States and Iran to uphold the ceasefire as the peace talks hit a deadlock.

"We hope that the two sides continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond. It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire. Pakistan has been and will continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in the days to come," he said.

Dar thanked the US and Iran for responding to Pakistan's invite for holding the peace talks.

"Let me begin by expressing my deep gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America for responding to the call made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for an immediate ceasefire in the region as well as for accepting Prime Minister's invitation for holding peace talks in Islamabad," he said.

Dar notified that the talks ended on Sunday morning.

"I, along with the Chief of Defense Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides, that continued through the last 24 hours and ended this morning," he said.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vance leaves Islamabad as US-Iran talks collapse
LIVE! Vance leaves Islamabad as US-Iran talks collapse

US, Iran fail to reach agreement after 21 hours of talks
US, Iran fail to reach agreement after 21 hours of talks

Direct talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, have failed to produce an agreement after 21 hours of negotiations, with disagreements over Iran's nuclear ambitions and sanctions proving insurmountable.

'We win regardless...': Trump on US-Iran talks in Islamabad
'We win regardless...': Trump on US-Iran talks in Islamabad

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in America's position amid US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, stating that Washington stands to 'win' regardless of a deal.

Iran unable to reopen Hormuz as it can't find its own mines
Iran unable to reopen Hormuz as it can't find its own mines

Despite a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States, the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked due to Iran's inability to locate and remove all the mines it laid during the conflict, hindering global oil and gas supplies.

'Only they can play that role': Tharoor's dig at Pak
'Only they can play that role': Tharoor's dig at Pak

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor discusses India's role in the US-Iran peace talks taking place in Islamabad, emphasising the importance of peace over competition with Pakistan and highlighting India's regional interests.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO