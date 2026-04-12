Pak FM calls US, Iran to uphold ceasefire as truce talks collapse

10:31





"We hope that the two sides continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond. It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire. Pakistan has been and will continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in the days to come," he said.





Dar thanked the US and Iran for responding to Pakistan's invite for holding the peace talks.





"Let me begin by expressing my deep gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America for responding to the call made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for an immediate ceasefire in the region as well as for accepting Prime Minister's invitation for holding peace talks in Islamabad," he said.









"I, along with the Chief of Defense Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides, that continued through the last 24 hours and ended this morning," he said. -- ANI

Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, on Sunday called for the United States and Iran to uphold the ceasefire as the peace talks hit a deadlock.Dar notified that the talks ended on Sunday morning.