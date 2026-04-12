HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitish calls Cabinet meet on Tuesday; resignation likely

Sun, 12 April 2026
Share:
17:38
image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to chair a crucial Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, April 14.

Sources indicate that the meeting is likely to approve several important agenda items.

Sources told ANI that this could be the last meeting of the current Council of Ministers. Following the meeting, Nitish Kumar may tender his resignation.

Bihar could get a new Chief Minister on April 15, the sources confirmed to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Janata Dal (United) Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha asserted that the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, continues to remain deeply committed to the state's development, even if he is not serving in that position.

Jha said that the party contested the 2025-30 mandate in Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would carry forward his policies and governance model.

"As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said.

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump blames Iran for Hormuz crisis
LIVE! Trump blames Iran for Hormuz crisis

Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer known for her unparalleled versatility and a career spanning over eight decades, has passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure.

Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance
Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92, made her last public appearance at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding reception on March 5, 2026.

IPL 2026: LSG vs GT Updates: Gill, Buttler depart in quick succession
IPL 2026: LSG vs GT Updates: Gill, Buttler depart in quick succession

21-hour US-Iran talks fail, ceasefire hangs in balance
21-hour US-Iran talks fail, ceasefire hangs in balance

Direct talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, have failed to produce an agreement after 21 hours of negotiations, with disagreements over Iran's nuclear ambitions and sanctions proving insurmountable.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO