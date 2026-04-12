Nitish calls Cabinet meet on Tuesday; resignation likely

17:38

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to chair a crucial Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, April 14.



Sources indicate that the meeting is likely to approve several important agenda items.



Sources told ANI that this could be the last meeting of the current Council of Ministers. Following the meeting, Nitish Kumar may tender his resignation.



Bihar could get a new Chief Minister on April 15, the sources confirmed to ANI.



Earlier in the day, Janata Dal (United) Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha asserted that the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, continues to remain deeply committed to the state's development, even if he is not serving in that position.



Jha said that the party contested the 2025-30 mandate in Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would carry forward his policies and governance model.



"As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said.



Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. -- ANI