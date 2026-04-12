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Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose joins TMC

Sun, 12 April 2026
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Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose joins TMC./ANI Photo
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose joins TMC./ANI Photo
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, joined Trinamool Congress ahead of the two-phased assembly elections in West Bengal, the first phase of which is scheduled to be held on April 23.

Chandra Kumar Bose had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in September 2023, ending his nine years of association with the party, citing ideological differences.

Last Month, Chandra Kumar Bose said that his decision to join the BJP was "historic mistake" accusing the party of "creating division and polarisation" to secure victory in elections.

In a post on March 27, Chandra Kumar Bose urged all communities to unite to defeat "divisive forces bent to destroy the country".

"Joining the BJP was a 'historic mistake'--but I realised it was not too late, but rather sooner! If a party's sole aim is to create division and polarisation among voters just to win elections, then I cannot accept that! You cannot fight communalism with communalism! Let us unite all communities to safeguard the structure of our nation. To defeat the divisive forces bent on destroying the country, the INDIA alliance, workers, and the people must absolutely come together," he said.

Recently, Chandra Kumar Bose has actively criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, urging socialist and progressive people to defend their right to vote.

"What's wrong with the 'Civil Society', 'Social Activists' and like-minded progressive people of Bengal? 90 lac people of Bengal just lost their voting rights! Many of whom are genuine voters- aren't you going to protest? Arise, awake & stop not till your goal is reached! Revolutionary people of Bengal don't take this insult lying down," he said. -- ANI

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