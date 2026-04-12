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Modi wishes Asha Bhosle speedy recovery

Sun, 12 April 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concern over the health of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, wishing her a speedy recovery after she was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery."

The veteran singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. 
The development was confirmed by her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

Confirming the hospitalisation on social media, Zanai said, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Since news of her hospitalisation emerged, fans across the country have expressed concern and offered prayers for her recovery. Further details about her health condition remain undisclosed.

Asha Bhosle is among the most celebrated playback singers in Indian music history, with a career spanning over eight decades. 

She has recorded songs in multiple Indian languages and has contributed extensively to films, private albums, and live performances in India and internationally. -- ANI

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