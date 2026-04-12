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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Sun, 12 April 2026
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Asha Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon, died on Sunday following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. 
She was 92.

"She passed way due to multi organ failure a few minutes ago," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.

Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy hospital here on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared in a media post.

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers.

Among her most popular songs are 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', 'In Ankhon Ki Masti','Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja', 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', and 'Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main', among others.

Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs in different Indian languages and has been the voice for many leading ladies, from Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and also South actors like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala. -- PTI

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