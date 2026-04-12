Kerala polls: NDA ally Twenty20 chief slams church heads over FCRA issue

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Twenty20 chairman Sabhu Jacob (left) with Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar/ANI on X

He argued that it was improper for some religious leaders to continue criticising the proposed bill and adopt a stand favouring a particular political party even after discussions on it were halted in Parliament following the intervention of state NDA leaders.





Jacob's remarks come amid a raging row over the critical comments made by BJP leaders P C George and his son Shone George against certain bishops and the Church-backed Malayalam daily Deepika over its reported stance favouring the UDF ahead of the Assembly polls.





"Certain church heads used the FCRA issue politically and utilised it for their personal political mileage," he alleged while speaking to a Malayalam TV channel.





Acknowledging the public apprehension regarding the amendment bill, Jacob said NDA leaders in the state, including himself, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others, intervened and ensured that discussions on the matter were stopped.





"Despite this, certain church heads again criticised the Bill and adopted a stand favouring a political party, which was wrong," he said. -- PTI

National Democratic Alliance leader and Twenty20 chairman Sabhu M Jacob on Sunday accused certain church heads of "politically exploiting" the FCRA amendment issue during the assembly polls in Kerala.