HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala polls: NDA ally Twenty20 chief slams church heads over FCRA issue

Sun, 12 April 2026
Share:
15:27
Twenty20 chairman Sabhu Jacob (left) with Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar/ANI on X
Twenty20 chairman Sabhu Jacob (left) with Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar/ANI on X
National Democratic Alliance leader and Twenty20 chairman Sabhu M Jacob on Sunday accused certain church heads of "politically exploiting" the FCRA amendment issue during the assembly polls in Kerala.

He argued that it was improper for some religious leaders to continue criticising the proposed bill and adopt a stand favouring a particular political party even after discussions on it were halted in Parliament following the intervention of state NDA leaders.

Jacob's remarks come amid a raging row over the critical comments made by BJP leaders P C George and his son Shone George against certain bishops and the Church-backed Malayalam daily Deepika over its reported stance favouring the UDF ahead of the Assembly polls.

"Certain church heads used the FCRA issue politically and utilised it for their personal political mileage," he alleged while speaking to a Malayalam TV channel.

Acknowledging the public apprehension regarding the amendment bill, Jacob said NDA leaders in the state, including himself, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others, intervened and ensured that discussions on the matter were stopped.

"Despite this, certain church heads again criticised the Bill and adopted a stand favouring a political party, which was wrong," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer known for her unparalleled versatility and a career spanning over eight decades, has passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure.

Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance
Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92, made her last public appearance at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding reception on March 5, 2026.

LIVE! SC to hear West Bengal electoral roll pleas Monday
LIVE! SC to hear West Bengal electoral roll pleas Monday

Vance Leaves Pakistan After Mission Fails
Vance Leaves Pakistan After Mission Fails

US-Iran talks in Islamabad collapsed after 21 hours, exposing deep divisions over nuclear ambitions and sanctions.

'Diplomacy never ends': Iran keeps talks open amid deadlock
'Diplomacy never ends': Iran keeps talks open amid deadlock

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Sunday said that the recent meeting with US officials was the longest round of negotiations they have had in the past year.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO