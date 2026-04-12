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Kamal Haasan shares unseen pics with Asha Bhosle from 'Chachi 420' sets

Sun, 12 April 2026
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Kamal Haasan with Asha Bhosle in the 'Chachi 420' set/Image courtesy Kamal Haasan on X
Kamal Haasan with Asha Bhosle in the 'Chachi 420' set/Image courtesy Kamal Haasan on X
As a tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan took a stroll down memory lane and shared several unseen pictures with India's melody queen from the shoot of his iconic film Chachi 420.

He shared a video compilation of photographs featuring Asha Bhosle and himself, including stills of his character from Chachi 420 (1997). 

Kamal added the song Jago Gori, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj for the film's soundtrack, in collaboration with Asha Bhosle.

"Sthaayi gaayika sakhi jaago," he captioned the post.

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s

Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.

She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. -- ANI

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