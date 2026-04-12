Jaishankar meets UAE Deputy PM, discusses regional situation

11:24





Jaishankar is in Abu Dhabi in the concluding leg of his four-day two-nation visit to Mauritius and the UAE from April 9-12.





"A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications," he said in a social media post on Saturday.





Jaishankar said he conveyed India's deep appreciation for the efforts of the UAE leadership in ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the Gulf nation.





The minister also expressed confidence that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to advance further.





Jaishankar arrived in the UAE on Saturday after concluding his visit to Mauritius, where he attended the 9th Indian Ocean Conference. -- PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and discussed the evolving regional situation and its implications.