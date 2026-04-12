HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jaishankar meets UAE Deputy PM, discusses regional situation

Sun, 12 April 2026
Share:
11:24
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and discussed the evolving regional situation and its implications.

Jaishankar is in Abu Dhabi in the concluding leg of his four-day two-nation visit to Mauritius and the UAE from April 9-12.

"A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications," he said in a social media post on Saturday.

Jaishankar said he conveyed India's deep appreciation for the efforts of the UAE leadership in ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the Gulf nation.

The minister also expressed confidence that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to advance further.

Jaishankar arrived in the UAE on Saturday after concluding his visit to Mauritius, where he attended the 9th Indian Ocean Conference.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Asha Bhosle remains in critical condition: Sources
LIVE! Asha Bhosle remains in critical condition: Sources

US, Iran fail to reach agreement after 21 hours of talks
US, Iran fail to reach agreement after 21 hours of talks

Direct talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, have failed to produce an agreement after 21 hours of negotiations, with disagreements over Iran's nuclear ambitions and sanctions proving insurmountable.

Talks failed due to 'excessive demands' made by US: Iran
Talks failed due to 'excessive demands' made by US: Iran

Talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan concluded without a deal due to disagreements over key issues, including Iran's nuclear programme and sanctions, despite efforts to find common ground.

Pakistan to keep facilitating US-Iran talks, urges truce
Pakistan to keep facilitating US-Iran talks, urges truce

Pakistan has announced its commitment to continue facilitating talks between the United States and Iran, urging both nations to uphold the ceasefire agreement. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan's role in mediating...

Iran denies US claim on mine-clearing ops in Hormuz
Iran denies US claim on mine-clearing ops in Hormuz

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the start of operations to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a claim swiftly denied by Iran, leading to increased tensions in the region amidst stalled negotiations between the two countries.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO