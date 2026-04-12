Iran-US talks held in Pak via indirect, direct channels

12:08

Pakistan remained involved at every stage of the process, with the talks beginning with separate meetings of the US and Iranian delegations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.





This was followed by an exchange of messages between the two sides through Pakistani interlocutors, the sources said.





The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqir Galibaf, while the US team was headed by Vice President JD Vance.





According to sources, the negotiations then moved to direct talks between the visiting delegations, which continued for about two-and-a-half hours in the presence of Pakistani officials.





In the next phase, a one-hour break was taken and technical aspects of the demands presented by the two sides were discussed at the expert level.





The exchange of messages on technical aspects continued until late at night.





However, by Sunday morning, it became clear that the differences could not be bridged, leading US Vice President JD Vance to announce at a brief press conference that the talks ended without a deal.





The sources said Pakistan remains hopeful of further rounds of talks, though no date or venue has been finalised so far. -- PTI

The Iran-US peace talks were conducted first indirectly through Pakistan and later through direct negotiations between the two sides, official sources said on Sunday.