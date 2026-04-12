Iran rejects US claim on Hormuz mine-clearing operations

09:05

"The claim by the CENTCOM commander regarding the approach and entry of American vessels into the Strait of Hormuz is strongly denied," Al Jazeera quoted the spokesperson as saying.





"The initiative for the passage and movement of any vessel is in the hands of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

After hours of negotiations in Pakistan, the talks reached a stalemate on Sunday, with US Vice President J D Vance saying that no agreement had been reached with Iran.





He said that while the US delegation would return home, the development was 'bad news for Iran' more than for the United States.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that two of its ships have begun setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a claim that was immediately denied by Iran,reported.CENTCOM said that(DDG 121) and(DDG 112) transited the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Arabian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)."Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage, and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce," said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, as quoted in the statement.On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters swiftly denied the US statement, as reported byThe IRGC, in turn, vowed 'a strong response' to any military ships passing through the strait, as perThe passage through the strait remains a bone of contention between the two countries, as Iran has effectively restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz, with only a few ships passing daily."The Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional and global economic prosperity. Additional US forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days," the CENTCOM statement added.The statements came as US-Iran talks were underway; however, the negotiations did not yield results.Addressing reporters in Islamabad, Vance said that several substantive discussions were held during the 21-hour negotiations; however, no conclusions were reached."We've had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians--that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America," he said. --