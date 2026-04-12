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India boosts 5-kg LPG supply, accelerates PNG rollout

Sun, 12 April 2026
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21:04
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India has ramped up supply of smaller 5-kg LPG cylinders and
accelerated the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG) connections as it manages fuel availability amid disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict.

More than 13 lakh 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders have been sold since March 23, with daily sales rising above 100,000 units, as authorities expand access for migrant workers and low-income consumers, according to an official statement.

At the same time, over 424,000 new PNG connections have been activated since March, with more than 30,000 consumers surrendering LPG connections as part of the transition.

The six-week long war in West Asia has disrupted global energy supply. India relied on import of half of its crude oil, 40 percent of its gas and 85-90 percent of LPG from the region was also impacted. 

While it has managed to make up for the shortfall in crude oil by sourcing from other regions, LPG supplies have been impacted.

The government has prioritised LPG supply to domestic households at the cost of cuts in supplies to commercial users like hotels and restaurants. To make up for the shortfall for those who do not have subsidised cooking gas LPG connections, it has ramped up supply of market priced 5 kg cylinders. -- PTI

                 As against sale of about 77,000 5 kg cylinders
in pre-crisis February, daily sales have topped over 1 lakh in the last
two-three weeks.

                 The statement said domestic LPG supplies
remain stable overall, with no reported stockouts and over 52 lakh cylinders
delivered on April 11.

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