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'Immortal through her voice': Rahul Gandhi on Asha Bhosle's demise

Sun, 12 April 2026
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Through her voice, Asha Bhosle's art will forever remain immortal among people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, condoling the demise of the legendary playback singer.

Bhosle, who stepped out of the shadow of her sister Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar with a genre-defying voice and created her own universe in Hindi playback singing, passed away on Sunday.

The 92-year-old was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening due to a chest infection and exhaustion.

In an X post in Hindi, Gandhi said the news of the demise of the great singer Asha Bhosle is deeply saddening.

"Through her voice, her art will forever remain immortal amongst us. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with her bereaved loved ones and admirers," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Asha Bhosle, who got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1949 at the age of 16 and later in life married collaborator and composer R D Burman, is survived by her son Anand and her grandchildren.

The singer's son, Anand, said the last rites will be held on Monday. -- PTI

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