Gold, silver brace for turbulent week as US-Iran talks break down

18:12

Besides developments related to West Asia, traders will also monitor the US Producer Price Index (PPI), crude oil prices and speeches from several Federal Reserve officials for further direction on bullion prices, they said.





Domestic commodities market will remain closed on Tuesday for the morning trade on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti but will resume trading in the evening session.





Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the US delegation "failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations".





Ghalibaf, who led the Iranian delegation, said his country's delegation negotiated in good faith and raised "forward-looking initiatives".





Meanwhile, US Vice-President JD Vance said the negotiations finished without a deal after Iranians refused to accept American terms to refrain from developing a nuclear weapon. -- PTI

Precious metals may witness heightened volatility when markets open on Monday as the collapse of US-Iran negotiations keeps sentiment fragile and investors track domestic inflation and Chinese economic data, analysts said.