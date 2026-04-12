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Excise policy case: HC to hear Kejriwal's plea seeking recusal of judge

Sun, 12 April 2026
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The Delhi high court will on Monday hear a plea by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others discharged in the liquor policy case seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing a CBI petition against the trial court decision.

The AAP leader will argue his plea, which will come up for hearing at 2.30 pm, before Justice Sharma.

On April 6, the judge had taken the AAP chief's application for her recusal on record and listed it for hearing on April 13.

Kejriwal has sought the recusal of Justice Sharma, claiming there was a grave, bona fide and reasonable apprehension that the hearing in the matter before her would not be impartial and neutral.

Besides Kejriwal, the applications for recusal of the judge have also been filed by AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak. 

Other respondents, including Vijay Nair and Arun Ramchandra Pillai, have also filed similar applications.

On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the excise policy case and pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying its case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

On March 9, Justice Sharma issued notice to all 23 accused on a CBI plea against their discharge, saying certain observations and findings of the trial court at the stage of framing of charges prima facie appeared erroneous and needed consideration.

She also stayed the trial court's recommendation on the initiation of departmental action against the CBI's investigating officer in the liquor policy case.

Later, Chief Justice of Delhi high court DK Upadhyaya declined Kejriwal's request to transfer the CBI's plea from Justice Sharma to another judge and said that a call on recusal has to be taken by the judge concerned. -- PTI

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